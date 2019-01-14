Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO --- City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

There will be no curbside garbage or recycling collection that date. Residents with a scheduled Monday collection day should place their garbage and recycling containers curbside by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, for pickup.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.

