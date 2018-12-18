WATERLOO — An overlooked memorial to the city’s past could be upgraded during the reconstruction of University Avenue.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve a $315,000 contract with AECOM Technical Services Inc. of Waterloo to design amenities to beautify the University corridor as the roadway is rebuilt.
Interim City Engineer Jamie Knutson said one of the things to be considered is the rock near the McDonald’s restaurant and Tunis Drive that marks the location where George W. and Mary Melrose Hanna, who founded Waterloo township June 19, 1845, reportedly built the city’s first house.
“We’re going to look at what to do with the Hanna family monument … and how to showcase that for tourism,” Knutson said.
“Some of the (other) things that we are going to be looking at specifically as part if this are pedestrian lighting for this area, how to make the bridge at Greenhill and the bridge at Black Hawk Creek look much better.
“We’re going to look at what we want to do in the center of the roundabout at Fletcher Avenue, if we want something,” Knutson added. “That’s yet to be determined.”
Council members voiced no concerns about the design contract. But resident David Dreyer questioned the cost, suggesting a “committee of people with common sense” could come up with drawings at no charge.
“We’re spending a bunch of money that should go towards doing it, not designing it,” Dreyer said.
AECOM’s Doug Schindel said the engineering contract isn’t just putting together conceptual drawings. The contract covers structural engineering aspects and design documents that can be used to seek bids from contractors.
Knutson said there will be at least one public input meeting and two City Council presentations associated with the design before it is finalized for bids.
“Yes, this is a lot of money,” he said. “But we need to spend it to make this corridor look nice and have it look as good if not better than our neighboring community.”
He was referencing Cedar Falls, which is in the final stages of rebuilding University — a former state highway — from the Waterloo city limits to U.S. Highway 58.
Contractors are still working on the middle segment of Waterloo’s University project between Greenhill Road and Ansborough Avenue. The city expects to seek bids in February on the second phase, which runs from Greenhill west to Cedar Falls and includes the Hanna monument.
The final phase from Greenhill east to U.S. 63 would begin construction in 2020.
