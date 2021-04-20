 Skip to main content
Waterloo fireworks ban fizzles
Black Kat brand firecrackers, a traditional favorite with fireworks enthusiasts, can be found at Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo.

WATERLOO – Fireworks will continue to explode in Waterloo over a three-day period surrounding Independence Day after a proposed ban fizzled during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Council member Margaret Klein introduced the proposal — and was its only supporter when the vote came — saying she has seen the mess left in the streets by fireworks debris and heard support for the ban from neighbors bothered by the constant explosions around the Fourth of July holiday.

“It kept the children up. It kept the pets crazy,” Klein said.

Resident Jeri Thornberry also spoke in favor of the prohibition, saying the noise from the “three-day war” is detrimental to the health of residents with post-traumatic stress, autism and breathing issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But the measure saw no support from fellow City Council members, and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said his department has plans to ramp up enforcement of the existing fireworks ordinance, cracking down on detonations after hours and outside the three-day July 3-5 window.

Waterloo currently allows consumer fireworks between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5. The city also regulates decibel levels and elevations for fireworks blown up in city limits.

The police department’s zero tolerance approach will start in June with officers identifying hot spots for fireworks violations and logging complaints. Police will launch an education effort, talking with vendors, and use overtime to increase enforcement with additional officers in early July.

Violators will be hit with a $375 fine, officials said.

“We don’t want to over-criminalize, but this is a violation,” Fitzgerald said.

Justin Bartlett, who operates Crossroads Fireworks, said his business will be involved in the education efforts, including a flyer that covers the city rules with each purchase.

Council member Sharon Juan said she reluctantly opposed the ban and would support a prohibition if there isn’t any noticeable improvement this year.

But the matter may soon be out of the hands of City Council members, many of whom spoke about possible coming state legislation that would set fireworks hours across Iowa.

