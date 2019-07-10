WATERLOO — The city has fired the head of its waste water treatment operations for violating policies and engaging in “unprofessional” conduct.
Steve Hoambrecker, who had served as the superintendent of the Waterloo Waste Management Services Department for two years, was dismissed June 21, according to a termination letter obtained by The Courier through an open records request.
The letter from Human Resources Director Lance Dunn said Hoambrecker distributed a profanely titled newsletter during an April 4 department head meeting.
“This newsletter was offensive, degrading to staff and unprofessional,” Dunn wrote. “This is grounds for termination.”
Dunn’s letter also indicated Hoambrecker had conversations with his supervisor, Public Works Director Randy Bennett, and Mayor Quentin Hart in which he said he would speak ill of the city and make things hard for his successor if his requested retirement terms were not met.
“Your threats to defame the city and purposely make it hard for the mayor, supervisor and future employees is disrespectful and unprofessional and are grounds for termination,” Dunn said.
The Courier was unable to reach Hoambrecker for comment.
Hoambrecker was hired June 13, 2016, to replace Larry Smith, who had been fired in October 2015 by Mayor Buck Clark. Hoambrecker had 30 years of experience as an environmental engineer and had been public works director in Burlington before moving to Waterloo.
His annual salary was set to grow to $119,000 this fiscal year.
Waterloo has hired AECOM Technical Services to provide contracted management of the treatment plant through company employee John Lapointe. The city utilized AECOM and Lapointe during the interim after Smith was fired in 2015.
Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer, said the city still had a balance of $43,000 on the original agreement which did not have a termination date. That balance is covering the management services now.
