Waterloo firefighters removed from residency limits

WATERLOO — Firefighters are no longer required to live within 10 miles of City Hall.
City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to remove Waterloo Fire Rescue staff from a policy forcing “critical municipal employees” to live in within that radius.
Fire Chief Pat Treloar had sought the change, noting the limits are far more restrictive than requirements in other cities and appear to be limiting the number of quality applicants for open positions.
Treloar, whose request was supported by the Waterloo Civil Service Commission, said his department rarely has any personnel call-backs for off-duty firefighters.
Councilman Dave Boesen, a retired firefighter, supported the measure and said he was only called back once during his 28 years on the force, and it wasn’t during an emergency.
“I truly believe it will help with recruitment, especially firefighter paramedics,” Boesen said.
Council members Ray Feuss, Jonathan Grieder, Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. also supported the change.
“Times have changed,” Feuss said. “… We want to attract the best, and sometimes it means the best are farther away.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the only vote against the resolution, suggesting current firefighters will flee the city to live elsewhere.
“I prefer that the people who protect us and serve us are our neighbors,” Klein said. “We are building a community, not a community with caretakers who come in from far away.”
Resident Forest Dillavou also said he was “extremely concerned” about change because the city needs to ensure critical employees are nearby in case of an emergency.
The city has had a residency policy for critical municipal employees since 1981 but tightened it in 2006 to the current 10-mile radius from City Hall.
The 10-mile radius allows employees to live in Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond, Gilbertville and part of Dunkerton. Cities just outside the radius include Janesville, Waverly, Denver, Jesup, Dike and La Porte City.
Cities are prevented under Iowa law from requiring civil service employees from living within the city limits. But they can set reasonable distance requirements for police, fire and other critical response employees.
This week’s vote applied only to fire personnel. But Treloar noted it was possible other departments with critical employees may also seek a loosening of the rules.
Other employees covered under the policy include all sworn police officers, engineering and sanitation staff involved in flood control, street department personnel, forestry workers, airport maintenance workers, many sewer maintenance and treatment plant employees, all traffic operations staff, parking maintenance, building maintenance and information technology workers, along with several other positions.
