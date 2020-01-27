Waterloo firefighters removed from residency limits

“I prefer that the people who protect us and serve us are our neighbors,” Klein said. “We are building a community, not a community with caretakers who come in from far away.”

Resident Forest Dillavou also said he was “extremely concerned” about change because the city needs to ensure critical employees are nearby in case of an emergency.

The city has had a residency policy for critical municipal employees since 1981 but tightened it in 2006 to the current 10-mile radius from City Hall.

The 10-mile radius allows employees to live in Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond, Gilbertville and part of Dunkerton. Cities just outside the radius include Janesville, Waverly, Denver, Jesup, Dike and La Porte City.

Cities are prevented under Iowa law from requiring civil service employees from living within the city limits. But they can set reasonable distance requirements for police, fire and other critical response employees.

This week’s vote applied only to fire personnel. But Treloar noted it was possible other departments with critical employees may also seek a loosening of the rules.