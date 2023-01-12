Waterloo firefighters present bargaining proposal

WATERLOO — The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 66 proposed an 11% across-the-board salary increase Wednesday during an initial bargaining session with the city of Waterloo.

Union representatives called for a four-year contract starting in July for the 99 employees who are covered. After the initial bump in wages, the union is proposing a 6% increase on both July 1 2024 and July 1 2025. For the fiscal year starting July 1 2026, the wage discussion would be reopened.

Annual salaries for those represented by the union currently range from $55,258 to $98,987, according to a city document, depending on the position.

Hourly wages, based on a 40-hour week, are $26.57 for first-year firefighters, $36.72 for starting fire engineers, $37.26 for first-year paramedics, and $39.68 for starting medical officer. Base hourly wages are $29.52 for a 24-hour lieutenant and $39.12 for a 40-hour lieutenant or fire inspector. Hourly wages range from $42.68 to $47.59 for the positions of training officer, fire marshal, captain and medical supervisor

The union is also wants to adjust the rate of pay for probationary firefighters who are working as paramedics during the probationary paramedic period. The contract currently states that those firefighters performing paramedic duties are limited to out-of-rank payments of $2.50 an hour until they have completed the probationary paramedic process.

The proposal is now asking for these firefighters to be paid at the first-year paramedic hourly rate, which is currently $37.26. Probationary firefighters must complete at least 20 shifts to be cleared to practice without direct supervision of the medical office.

The union is seeking to add Juneteenth, or June 19, as a recognized holiday. Other items in the contract are language changes to items such as grievance procedures and sick leave.

