WATERLOO — The union representing the Waterloo’s firefighters has endorsed Jerome Amos Jr. for City Council.
The Waterloo Association of Professional Fire Fighters Local 66 is supporting Amos in his bid to win a second term as the Ward 4 City Council representative.
Amos is currently running unopposed for the seat in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
You have free articles remaining.
Amos also has announced his campaign committee.
John Carr and Ramerous Morehead are serving as his co-chairs, while Diane McDonald is the treasurer. Bob and Alice Rohret are campaign advisers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.