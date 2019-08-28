{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The union representing the Waterloo’s firefighters has endorsed Jerome Amos Jr. for City Council.

The Waterloo Association of Professional Fire Fighters Local 66 is supporting Amos in his bid to win a second term as the Ward 4 City Council representative.

Amos is currently running unopposed for the seat in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Amos also has announced his campaign committee.

John Carr and Ramerous Morehead are serving as his co-chairs, while Diane McDonald is the treasurer. Bob and Alice Rohret are campaign advisers.

