WATERLOO — The city has earmarked bond money to cover the unexpected cost of repairing the inflatable Cedar River dam.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to reallocate up to $550,000 in existing general obligation bonds originally sold for a project to raise the Virden Creek levee.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the plan is to use the existing money to fix the dam before the next boating season and sell new bonds in June to restore the Virden Creek project budget.
She also noted the $550,000 amount is likely more than necessary to fix the dam.
“I did that intentionally because we don’t know what we’re going to find,” Weidner said. “I certainly hope it’s well below that. What I didn’t want to do was have to come back to you in another month or two to have yet another hearing and reallocate more money.”
The city was unable last spring to inflate the downtown bladder dam, which raises the upstream Cedar River level by four feet to improve boating and water recreation. The dam is leaking air near the east river bank.
Council members voted in November to approve a $388,350 contract with J.F. Brennan Company Inc. of La Crosse, Wis., to repair the dam, which turned 10 years old in 2019. While that amount was much higher than expected, city officials are hoping the cost can be lowered once the full extent of the repair is known.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he already expects to bring a change order decreasing the original bid by $75,000.
You have free articles remaining.
“After we put divers in the water we may find out there’s an even larger decrease, but we won’t know that until we put them in the water,” Knutson said.
Councilman Pat Morrissey initially voiced opposition to the financing plan, saying there had been instances in the past when bond money was reallocated from a project and never replaced.
“The money should be obtained from someplace else other than taking it from Virden Creek,” said Morrissey, who also questioned whether the dam repair could wait until the city’s annual bond sale in June.
But Mayor Quentin Hart said the city will have to replace the Virden Creek funding because the city is already under a $3.8 million contract for the project.
Knutson said waiting to issue new bonds for the dam project in June would result in another lost season of boating, which could upset river users.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison’s most memorable stories of 2019
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.