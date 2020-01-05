Bridge will close for dam repair

WATERLOO -- The downtown Fourth Street bridge over the Cedar River will be closed in the coming week for repairs to the inflatable dam.

Waterloo city officials expect to close the bridge and pedestrian walkway starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It is expected to remain closed through Jan. 17.

The Cedar Valley Lakes Trail between West Park Avenue and West Fourth will also be closed.

Local traffic will be allowed on East Fourth from Sycamore Street to the bridge during construction. Pedestrian traffic wishing to cross the Cedar River during construction should use either the Park Avenue bridge or the Fifth Street bridge.

The city has hired a contractor to investigate and repair a leak in the inflatable dam, which prevented it from being inflated last year.