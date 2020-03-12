Waterloo fights 'ban the box' legal challenge

WATERLOO — Waterloo is mounting a legal defense for a controversial “ban the box” hiring ordinance.
The city has filed documents in Black Hawk County District Court defending the measure, which has come under fire from a statewide business association as unconstitutional.
City Council members voted 4-3 in November to approve an ordinance barring employers from asking about job seekers’ criminal histories on initial applications and banning most larger employers from conducting criminal background checks until a conditional job offer is tendered.
The measure, set to take effect July 1, also forbids companies from making adverse hiring decisions based on past criminal actions without a “legitimate business reason.”
Waterloo was the first city in Iowa and among just a handful of local governments nationwide to apply ban-the-box requirements to private employers. The action drew statewide attention.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry, which claims more than 1,500 member companies, filed action Jan. 2 asking the court to declare Waterloo’s ordinance in violation of state and federal laws and prevent its enforcement.
“It rarely gets more straightforward than this,” ABI attorney Ryan Koopmans said in court records. “Every operative provision of Waterloo Ordinance 5522 plainly violates Iowa Code. The ordinance is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.”
Koopmans cites Iowa Code Chapter 364, which states a “city shall not adopt, enforce, or otherwise administer an ordinance … providing for any terms or conditions of employment that exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law relating to … hiring practices … or other terms or conditions of employment.”
He also noted practical concerns with the administration of the ordinance.
“If the applicant was fired from his last job for shoving a co-worker, an employer can take that into consideration in any way it chooses — but only if the shove didn’t lead to an arrest,” Koopmans said. “If there was an arrest, the employer might be precluded from considering it under Waterloo’s new ordinance.”
Attorney Timothy Boller, representing the city, filed a brief Friday citing several reasons the court should uphold the city’s ordinance.
He said the measure did comply with state and federal laws and was specifically authorized by the Iowa Civil Rights law, which gives cities power to enact laws to fight discriminatory practices.
“The ordinance serves as a tool to fight discrimination by encouraging employers to utilize due diligence in evaluating prospective employees, rather than basing decisions exclusively on an applicant’s criminal history which has a disparate discriminatory impact upon minorities, in particular African Americans,” Boller said.
Supporters of the ordinance have long said the ban-the-box legislation was a civil rights measure and not an employment act.
Boller also contends ABI does not have legal standing to bring the case because it has not been harmed by the ordinance. ABI’s individual members doing business in the city have not been included as plaintiffs in the action.
Meanwhile, the City Council tweaked the ordinance Monday at the request of Councilman Pat Morrissey, one of its strongest supporters.
Council members voted 6-1 to change the definition of an employer to a business that hires four or more people. The version adopted in November defined an employer as having one or more employees.
Morrissey said the original version used the four-employee definition, which meshed with the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
“I don’t know why anybody felt the need to change this from four to one in the first place,” Morrissey said. “Less than four employees, you’re basically a mom and pop shop.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein, the only remaining council member who voted against the original ordinance in November, cast the lone vote against the amendment.
