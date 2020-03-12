Waterloo fights 'ban the box' legal challenge

Koopmans cites Iowa Code Chapter 364, which states a “city shall not adopt, enforce, or otherwise administer an ordinance … providing for any terms or conditions of employment that exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law relating to … hiring practices … or other terms or conditions of employment.”

He also noted practical concerns with the administration of the ordinance.

“If the applicant was fired from his last job for shoving a co-worker, an employer can take that into consideration in any way it chooses — but only if the shove didn’t lead to an arrest,” Koopmans said. “If there was an arrest, the employer might be precluded from considering it under Waterloo’s new ordinance.”

Attorney Timothy Boller, representing the city, filed a brief Friday citing several reasons the court should uphold the city’s ordinance.

He said the measure did comply with state and federal laws and was specifically authorized by the Iowa Civil Rights law, which gives cities power to enact laws to fight discriminatory practices.