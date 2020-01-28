Waterloo eyes steps to stem global 'climate crisis'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not a newspaper,” he said. “This is a piece of garbage that was founded by a white supremacist who does not believe that the Holocaust happened and who is widely known for spreading anti-Semitic messages.”

An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases are the major reason for a rapid increase in global temperatures expected to have negative impacts across the Earth.

But there are outliers in the scientific community who disagree with the scientific consensus on the causes and potential impacts of the warming planet.

Grieder spoke at length about the research and science behind climate change, noting impacts are already being seen in floods and wildfires around the world.

“The science is clear,” he said. “The six hottest recorded years on this planet were the last six and the hottest 10 have been within the last 15 years.

“I have received all sorts of phone calls and emails and letters castigating me for seeking to outlaw cars or the consumption of beef or for pushing a world socialist agenda,” Grieder said.