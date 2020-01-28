Waterloo eyes steps to stem global 'climate crisis'

WATERLOO — City leaders are sounding the alarm about global climate change and working to take steps to reduce Waterloo’s contribution to the problem.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution declaring a “climate crisis” and establishing a committee to develop an action plan to cut the amount of greenhouse gases the city emits into the atmosphere.
The resolution targets a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and for Waterloo to reach “net zero” by 2050.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education has a grant to cover the cost of developing the plan, including an AmeriCorps volunteer to work with the city on the project.
The final report with recommendations would return to the council for discussion and a vote potentially by the end of this year.
Several residents voiced concern about the action, including meeting regulars David Dreyer and John Sherbon, who said the city couldn’t afford programs to combat carbon emissions.
Resident Cheryl Christiansen, citing an article in American Free Press, called climate change a hoax perpetuated by climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Newly elected Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who pushed for the climate crisis action plan, took issue with Christiansen’s source.
“This is not a newspaper,” he said. “This is a piece of garbage that was founded by a white supremacist who does not believe that the Holocaust happened and who is widely known for spreading anti-Semitic messages.”
An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases are the major reason for a rapid increase in global temperatures expected to have negative impacts across the Earth.
But there are outliers in the scientific community who disagree with the scientific consensus on the causes and potential impacts of the warming planet.
Grieder spoke at length about the research and science behind climate change, noting impacts are already being seen in floods and wildfires around the world.
“The science is clear,” he said. “The six hottest recorded years on this planet were the last six and the hottest 10 have been within the last 15 years.
“I have received all sorts of phone calls and emails and letters castigating me for seeking to outlaw cars or the consumption of beef or for pushing a world socialist agenda,” Grieder said.
“I’m hopeful because this resolution, which does none of the things that I have been accused of, sets us on a path forward … making the planet more livable by lowering our carbon footprint, a path toward greater savings for taxpayers in terms of energy efficiency, lower insurance costs and well designed public utilities.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who had cast some doubt on Grieder’s assertions last week, supported the measure Monday with some reservations and urged residents to do their own research on climate change.
“I would like to commend my colleague, Mr. Grieder,” she said. “I think he shows great passion for what he’s interested in and he’s done his research.”