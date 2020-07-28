Waterloo eyes short-term free downtown parking spots

WATERLOO — The city is moving forward with plans for free “grab-and-go” parking spots near downtown businesses.
The plan to create the 10- to 15-minute free parking zones was labeled by city leaders as a compromise for downtown business owners who say the current parking meter costs chase away their patrons.
Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, said the 27 grab-and-go spots would replace loading zones and would help the downtown businesses while City Council members discuss larger changes in downtown parking regulations.
“This is going to be something unique to downtown Waterloo,” Rucker said. “We can put out an entire marketing campaign to encourage people to come down.
“It’s not just to pick up food,” she added. “Our retailers would be able to utilize this. The banks could utilize this.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said his staff would prepare an ordinance soon for council members to approve.
The zones came up Monday during a work session on whether the city should remove some downtown parking meters or enforce two-hour free parking limits to encourage more visitors to downtown businesses and even lure more retail stores to locate in the central business district.
Several downtown business owners spoke in support of some level of free parking.
“Parking is a huge issue and a huge cost to business owners,” said Jenny Bagestos, owner of Here’s What’s Poppin’.
Mary Heller, owner of The Ivy Trellis, said businesses surveyed patrons last Christmas about what could improve their downtown shopping experience.
“The two top things they had … were free parking and more retail,” Heller said. “That comes right from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.
“If you want to continue to get more downtown retailers to come to Waterloo you’re going to have to solve this situation,” she added.
Heller and Lincoln Perk owner Gary Shoemaker both said customers always point out the free parking in neighboring downtown Cedar Falls, questioning why it can’t happen in Waterloo.
Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Dave Boesen have both voiced support for at least two-hours of free parking in some parts of downtown.
But Councilwoman Sharon Juon noted Cedar Falls is actually moving toward systemwide paid parking to help pay for a new ramp and cautioned that Waterloo may not find free parking attractive based on an experiment decades ago.
“When I worked downtown we tried free parking,” she said. “We just did it for one month on the west side of Fourth Street.
“Within the month, merchants were asking us to put the meters back because what was happening was all of the downtown workers were using the space and leaving less space for visitors.
“I don’t think this is the solution that everybody thinks it’s going to be,” Juon added. “I think it’s going to be abused by people other than the downtown visitors.”
