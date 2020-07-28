Waterloo eyes short-term free downtown parking spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city is moving forward with plans for free “grab-and-go” parking spots near downtown businesses.

The plan to create the 10- to 15-minute free parking zones was labeled by city leaders as a compromise for downtown business owners who say the current parking meter costs chase away their patrons.

Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, said the 27 grab-and-go spots would replace loading zones and would help the downtown businesses while City Council members discuss larger changes in downtown parking regulations.

“This is going to be something unique to downtown Waterloo,” Rucker said. “We can put out an entire marketing campaign to encourage people to come down.

“It’s not just to pick up food,” she added. “Our retailers would be able to utilize this. The banks could utilize this.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said his staff would prepare an ordinance soon for council members to approve.

The zones came up Monday during a work session on whether the city should remove some downtown parking meters or enforce two-hour free parking limits to encourage more visitors to downtown businesses and even lure more retail stores to locate in the central business district.