WATERLOO -- City leaders are thinking about selling portions of their parks for housing development.
The Waterloo Planning and Zoning Department so far has identified potential candidates at three city parks and a fourth lot in Audubon Park originally platted for future park development.
"The City Council asked us to start looking at all city properties for what we're going to call property optimization — to look at them and see if there's anything additional that we can sell off," said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
"We have a lot of city property out there that we believe there could be higher and better uses for," he said. "At the same time, change is never easy. There could definitely be opposition to some of these moving ahead."
Past discussions about selling city parks created resistance from neighboring property owners, who were opposed to losing direct sightlines and access to the parks or losingroom for recreational purposes.
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said he would expect some opposition to development in many of the city's parks.
"If at least a portion of the sale proceeds of these properties could go to park improvements in might make the adjacent neighbors happier with the sale, because it would improve the remaining portion of the park," he told council members during a discussion this week.
A large share of Waterloo's 52 parks and three recreation areas can't be developed because they are in floodways and flood plains. Some parks also have restrictive covenants placed by those who donated the land, which prevent them from being sold or used for other purposes.
City Council members during budget discussions have broached the idea of selling portions of parks for development to help reduce the maintenance cost to taxpayers, generate sale proceeds and grow the tax base with new homes built on the land.
Anderson said his staff has identified the following four locations, including some that have already generated interest from developers, which might be candidates for new homes.
- About three of the 23 acres of land in Prairie Grove Park, located at the corner of West Fourth Street and Shaulis Road. A developer has expressed interest in the site, which Andeson believes could allow for six to eight new homes if drainage issues can be worked out.
- The northern wooded 2.5 acres of Castle Hill Park, which would create one or two buildable lots with frontage on Four Seasons Drive. The development would not be considered in the recreational park area with frontage on Grand Boulevard.
- About 1.5 acres of land adjacent to Sulentic Park, just west of the Westridge Child Care Center and Preschool. A developer is interested in the land, which was given to the city by Waterloo Community Schools and has a park shelter on it.
"This looks like part of Sulentic Park, but it's not," said Anderson, noting the city is prevented from selling Sulentic Park itself due deed restrictions.
- A 1.5-acre city-owned lot northeast of Caras Road and Partridge Lane in the growing Audubon Park area. The land, originally platted for a future park, initially was maintained by the neighborhood association but is now being mowed by city crews.
Council members may be asked in the future to consider seeking development proposals for some or all of the park areas in question. Minimum bids would be required based on the perceived value of those areas.
Meanwhile, planning staff continues to evaluate potential reuse of dozens of city lots in developed areas of the city where homes were acquired and demolished under court orders.
Current city policy requires a buyer to pay the assessed value for those infill lots unless they plan to construct a new home to offset the price with future property tax payments.
But Mayor Quentin Hart and council members appeared to be considering a change in that policy, which would essentially allow neighboring property owners to get the land below its assessed value without construction requirements.
A property owner on Sumner Avenue, for example, has offered $500 for two lots valued at $2,100 with plans to fence them as part of her yard.
"We have these lots and we're sitting here paying for them and putting money into them," said Hart, who applauded the request. "This will also put that lot on the tax roles."
What is "higher and better" use?
I'm sure some of our city council members will be thrilled with this idea. Once again, city leaders can't be bothered with making Waterloo a nice place to live. We should be building more parks, not selling off the ones we have. Most of the parks aren't really parks at all, but storm water retention basins, that barely function as parks. Whose idea was Rooff Park?
Funny that they keep trying increase the tax base by removing all the things that make property values higher.
