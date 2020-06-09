Waterloo eyes police, social change amid protests

WATERLOO — City leaders are considering major law enforcement and social justice reforms in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said newly hired Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald plans to unveil a plan of action next week, while at least one council member Monday demanded “real change.”
Councilman Pat Morrissey laid out a dozen proposals, which included defunding nine positions in the police department and using the savings to hire eight social workers and supervisors trained in de-escalating conflict and handling mental health issues.
“If trouble erupts, the public expects officers to restore that peace, not incite, mistreat, abuse nor deny anyone human and/or constitutional rights,” Morrissey said. “All too often, though, peace has not been restored, especially so for my brothers and sisters who don’t don the pale skin like mine.
“I am angry inside about what people of color … have and continue to be subjected to,” he added.
Morrissey also called for the city to pass an ordinance banning racial profiling and adopting a social justice tool-kit; refusing to employ peace officers with histories of violent behavior or racists remarks; ridding the police department of any military equipment; and banning the use of chemicals and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters.
He also called for the city to remove the griffin symbol from police vehicles and uniforms. While the griffin is a Greek mythological creature symbolizing vigilance, it’s use has been hotly criticized by black residents.
“The griffin is seen by many, especially within the African-American community, as a symbol of violence, hate and bigotry,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey’s proposals also included calling on the state to restore voting rights to convicted felons who have served their time and to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Several other council members last week had voiced a desire to discuss reforms as activists in Waterloo and around the nation have taken to the streets to demand change after Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.
Hart urged council members to give Fitzgerald, who took over as chief June 1, a chance to work on “a very aggressive agenda.”
“He’s going to make a presentation to the City Council (June 15) on how he’s going to get input from staff, the community, and from council,” Hart said. “He’s also going to lay out some of the changes that have already occurred, which is some of the things we’ve been seeing people advocating for.”
He told Morrissey “some of the suggestions you have, you’ll be greatly surprised next week as we continue this discussion to make real change.”
