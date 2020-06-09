Waterloo eyes police, social change amid protests

He also called for the city to remove the griffin symbol from police vehicles and uniforms. While the griffin is a Greek mythological creature symbolizing vigilance, it’s use has been hotly criticized by black residents.

“The griffin is seen by many, especially within the African-American community, as a symbol of violence, hate and bigotry,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey’s proposals also included calling on the state to restore voting rights to convicted felons who have served their time and to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Several other council members last week had voiced a desire to discuss reforms as activists in Waterloo and around the nation have taken to the streets to demand change after Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Hart urged council members to give Fitzgerald, who took over as chief June 1, a chance to work on “a very aggressive agenda.”

“He’s going to make a presentation to the City Council (June 15) on how he’s going to get input from staff, the community, and from council,” Hart said. “He’s also going to lay out some of the changes that have already occurred, which is some of the things we’ve been seeing people advocating for.”