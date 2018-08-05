WATERLOO — A plan to bill insurance companies for Waterloo Fire Rescue’s response to car accidents, house fires and other emergencies is up for approval this week.
City Council members are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider an ordinance change allowing the city to seek reimbursement for the department’s manpower and equipment costs during responses.
The ordinance would only target insurance companies and would not allow the city or a contractor to seek collections directly from victims involved in an emergency response.
Council members also will be asked to approve a contract with Fire Recovery USA, a company based in Roseville, Calif., that provides services to more than 900 fire departments in 42 states. FRU would receive 20 percent of what it collects.
A handful of other Iowa cities have adopted fire recovery fees, which have been dubbed “crash taxes” and proven to be controversial in other communities.
Unlike the Waterloo proposal, some communities have adopted programs that bill homeowners and residents whether or not they are insured. Others have chosen only to bill for vehicle accident responses involving out-of-town drivers.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A public hearing on plans to expand the Northeast Industrial Area tax-increment financing district to include 20 acres of land along North Elk Run Road, which council members previously voted to buy and annex into the city limits. The TIF district will allow the city to extend incentives to potential developers of the land.
- Reconsideration of a previously approved contract with Hawkeye Community College to provide up to $137,500 for materials and a city lot in the 200 block of Newell Street for HCC building trades students to construct a house, which the city would sell. Several council members changed their minds on the project, suggesting a house in that location would not sell for enough to recover the city’s investment.
