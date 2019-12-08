WATERLOO — Plans for electric-vehicle charging stations near the Waterloo Center for the Arts are up for consideration this week.
City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider a host site agreement for MidAmerican Energy Co. to install 50-kilowatt direct-current fast chargers in the arts center parking lot near the intersection of Commercial and West Second streets.
The location is next to SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and other downtown amenities vehicle owners could visit while their cars are charging.
Under the agreement, MidAmerican Energy would install the equipment and maintain it for three years, at which point ownership could be transferred to the city. The city would be responsible for operating the stations and setting the usage fee.
MidAmerican Energy is installing the publicly accessible fast charging stations in five Iowa cities by the end of this year, with others being located in Clarinda, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge and Sheldon. Similar chargers are slated for Altoona and Carroll next year.
The company retained Los Angeles-based Greenlots to install charging stations and provide payment systems at host locations. Customers will pay the usage fee through a payment card or Greenlots app.
MidAmerican Energy has also announced plans to install 160 kW DC ultra-fast chargers in more heavily traveled corridors in Avoca, Davenport, Early, Fort Dodge and Waterloo next year. The Waterloo location will be the Crossroads Hy-Vee store.
DC fast-chargers, with two charging plugs per station, can generally provide an electric vehicle with an 80% charge in less than 40 minutes. DC ultra-fast chargers generally can provide the same charge in half the time, according to MidAmerican Energy.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
