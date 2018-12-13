WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works has secured property for a potential fourth water tower to serve the city’s growing southwestern neighborhoods.
Members of the municipal utility’s board of trustees voted 3-0 Monday to buy a 3.5-acre parcel of agricultural land from Jim and Jeanette Grady for $157,500.
The property is located along Shaulis Road between Ansborough and Kimball avenues, adjacent to a newly constructed MidAmerican Energy electrical substation.
“This doesn’t lock us into building a water tower immediately,” said Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler. “However, the project will proceed at some point, and securing this land now from an amicable property owner at current prices provides the Water Works with the capacity to proceed with the project at its discretion.”
“It’s a relatively high point in the area — it’s one of the highest points in the county — so it’s an ideal site for a water tower,” he added.
The Water Works’ long-range master plan identified south Waterloo as a key area for future residential and commercial growth. But that area of the community generally sees lower water pressure.
Mahler noted the Water Works is looking at creating a boosted pressure system in southwest Waterloo, which would “essentially create a pressure island in our water mains (there) that would be isolated from the rest of our distribution system.”
Isolating that area from the rest of the system also would separate it from the storage reservoirs, including the three current water towers on University, Kimball and Linden avenues.
“Therefore, long term, the idea is to build a water tower that is tall enough to provide a storage reservoir to the new pressure zone created by the boosted system project sequence,” Mahler said.
There is no timeline on when a boosted pressure zone or a new water tower would be constructed. Those projects currently are not programmed in the Water Works’ 10-year capital improvement program.
The purchase price for the new tower site was based on an appraisal contracted by the Water Works.
