Waterloo eyes new TIF plan for Lost Island Theme Park

The city of Waterloo created a new TIF district around the Crossroads Center area in 2014 to generate revenue so it could provide tax breaks to lure new businesses.

But property values in the district actually fell, primarily as the mall saw huge losses in is assessed value. The situation could worsen as Dillards closes its department store.

The lost tax base leaves no increment taxes to provide incentives to new businesses. It even forced the city to dip into other city reserves to pay for tax breaks already promised to other businesses in the TIF.

Meanwhile, the San Marnan TIF to the west is more prosperous thanks to an expansion at VGM, development in the Country Club Business Center at San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue, and other new business openings.

The city has been using excess revenue generated in the San Marnan TIF to buy farmland for a new business park southeast of the Ansborough/U.S. 20 interchange. Those acquisitions are nearly complete.

Records show the city is planning to remove the Lost Island Theme Park site from the Crossroads TIF and then connect it to the San Marnan TIF by using a strip of Shaulis Road right-of-way.