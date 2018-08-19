WATERLOO — It may get more difficult to open alcohol sales businesses in certain areas of Waterloo.
City Council members Monday will hold a public hearing on an ordinance change expanding an alcohol sales overlay district to include the area around the former Byron Avenue Hy-Vee grocery store.
The measure also would require future grocery stores opening in overlay districts to have at least 15,000 square feet to sell beer and liquor. Currently, grocery stores of at least 10,000 square feet are exempt from the alcohol sales restriction.
The move, which has been endorsed by the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, appears to be targeted at the Guddi Mart store at 206 Byron Ave.
Guddi Mart is currently appealing a City Council decision to deny its liquor sales license based on neighborhood opposition.
The proposed expansion of Church Row alcohol overlay district would add the 16-block area bounded by Vermont Street and Williston, Kimball and Carolina avenues. The Guddi Mart and two adjacent buildings are the only commercially zoned property in the expansion area.
Zoning changes adopted by the City Council in 2012 created four overlay districts in the Broadway Street, Logan Avenue, East Fourth Street and Church Row areas. No new limited or nonlimited alcohol sales were allowed in those districts except at restaurants or grocery stores of at least 10,000 square feet.
Existing businesses are allowed to continue operating in the overlay districts. But properties lose that “grandfather” status if they shut down for three months or more.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
