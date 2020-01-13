Waterloo eyes new grant program to save Church Row building

WATERLOO — The city hopes a state grant program will help save a blighted building in the Church Row Historic Neighborhood.

Waterloo City Council members have approved a request to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for $100,000 to help a private owner renovate a 110-year-old building at 1427-1429 W. Third St.

City Planner Aric Schroeder said the previous owner was talking about donating the building to the city for demolition before the renovation opportunity arose.

“It is in very rough shape,” Schroeder said. “It actually had bricks falling onto the sidewalk at one point in time.”

The two-story brick building on the corner of West Third and Bayard streets most recently housed a bakery on the main floor but is now vacant. The proposed renovation would restore commercial space on the first floor and create three residential apartments.

The City Council has approved a pre-application for the project to the IEDA’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program, which was created in 2018 to help renovate underutilized buildings to spur development.

“I really have high hopes for this,” said Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who applauded the owner, Deer Acres LLC, for looking to save the historic building.