Waterloo eyes new community vision plan

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart believes its time for the community to stake out a new vision for the city’s future.

Hart is searching for money to pay for a major strategic planning process, bringing together hundreds of residents and community groups to create a guide for the future.

“You take a look at some of the surrounding cities and they have great strategic plans,” Hart said.

“I think we’re a different Waterloo, and we need to get the community in and do something incredible together, get their vision and their voices. I just think we’re a different city, we have a different direction. I want to lose that old narrative.

“We’d go to the mom and pop stores. We’d go to the churches and the mosques. We’d go to people who don’t really go anywhere,” he added. “But we’d bring our entire community together to see what they want to see Waterloo look like in 2040 or 2050.”

Hart included $50,000 for the effort in his initial budget request but conceded Thursday it may be necessary to scale back the spending plan and search for grants or other external funding options.

It’s been 20 years since the city went through a similar community-wide planning process.