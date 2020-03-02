Waterloo eyes new community vision plan

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart believes its time for the community to stake out a new vision for the city’s future.
Hart is searching for money to pay for a major strategic planning process, bringing together hundreds of residents and community groups to create a guide for the future.
“You take a look at some of the surrounding cities and they have great strategic plans,” Hart said.
“I think we’re a different Waterloo, and we need to get the community in and do something incredible together, get their vision and their voices. I just think we’re a different city, we have a different direction. I want to lose that old narrative.
“We’d go to the mom and pop stores. We’d go to the churches and the mosques. We’d go to people who don’t really go anywhere,” he added. “But we’d bring our entire community together to see what they want to see Waterloo look like in 2040 or 2050.”
Hart included $50,000 for the effort in his initial budget request but conceded Thursday it may be necessary to scale back the spending plan and search for grants or other external funding options.
It’s been 20 years since the city went through a similar community-wide planning process.
“Waterloo: The Right Time, The Right Place Millennium Plan” was adopted in January 2001 after a process that began under Mayor John Rooff in 1999.
That plan included six public input meetings and telephone surveys to gather public opinion and included a 20-member steering committee that met with businesses, schools and institutions.
The Millennium Plan, which focused heavily on the downtown revitalization efforts, replaced the “Leap to the Future, Year 2000” plan developed in 1988 by former Mayor Bernie McKinley. Leap to the Future had been set up to be updated every four years in leap years.
Several council members voiced support for a new strategic plan.
“There are so many things we want to do, and I think this would help us prioritize,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon. “To get the public input is always beneficial.”
Councilman Jonathan Grieder said 2040 is not that far away.
“We can either plan ahead and navigate things under our own agency, under our own volition as a city,” Greider said. “ Or we cannot, and stumble through things as they come up and perhaps create a hodgepodge situation.
“In the long run it will probably save money and make Waterloo a more coherent and cohesive city,” he added.
