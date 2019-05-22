WATERLOO — The city is rolling out a proposal to put new restrictions on bicycles and their use on streets and trails.
Waterloo Traffic Operations staff this week presented plans for a new bicycle ordinance to update and replace the regulations, which have been in place for an estimated 50 years.
“It’s more for safety of bicyclists, because it’s been getting so popular on the trails and on the streets,” said Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco. “We feel that we need some laws and ordinances so people are safer.”
Much of the proposal mirrors state laws related to bike riding regulations and equipment. But the ordinance, which is expected to be brought to the City Council for a vote Tuesday, includes several more restrictive elements.
“If you look at the safety record for Waterloo for traffic, we probably have some of the safest intersections and streets in the state,” said Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi. “We decided let’s do what we think is best (for Waterloo).”
You have free articles remaining.
A committee studying the bicycle ordinance has been meeting for many months and reviewing ordinances from other communities and model ordinances from state user groups.
Some of the new rules include:
- Requiring a red safety flag at least 60 inches from the ground level to be attached to low-profile bicycles and trailers, such as child caddies, being towed by a bicycle.
- Adding definitions for electric assisted bicycles and establishing a 15-year minimum age limit for their operation.
- Requiring a front headlamp and a rear red light on bicycles operated between sunset and sunrise or when weather conditions make visibility poor. A rider can use a red body light to replace the need for a red light on the rear of the bike.
- Requiring bicycles passing a car to pass on the left.
- Requiring motorists passing bicyclists to be at least three feet away when speeds are less than 30 mph and at least five feet away when speeds are faster.
The ordinance notes that violations may be punishable by a fine, which has yet to be set by the City Council. Parents or guardians of those under age 18 can be cited for knowingly allowing them to violate the ordinance.
A full copy of the proposed ordinance is posed on The Courier website at www.wcfcourier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.