Waterloo eyes manager for downtown convention center
Waterloo eyes manager for downtown convention center

The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

WATERLOO — An international venue management company is expected to take over operations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider a five-year contract with Spectra Venue Management, based in Philadelphia, to run the downtown city-owned convention center.

Spectra, which also manages the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Xtream Arena in Coralville and Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, was the only company submitting a proposal in October to manage the Waterloo facility.

The company’s proposal stated it operates 344 venues worldwide, including 59 convention centers.

The proposed contract would pay Spectra $10,000 per month to manage the center plus up to $25,000 in annual incentive fees based on a review by a local committee. The company can earn extra payments by exceeding annual revenue projections.

The city will still be responsible for costs related to the center, but Spectra is expected to kick in $350,000 initially for transition expenses, facility improvements and equipment.

The 40,000-square-foot convention center, built in 1975, had been managed on contract for the past 40 years by the owners of the adjoining Ramada Hotel. That contract expired Dec. 31, and city leaders chose to look for an independent management firm.

South Dakota-based Makenda LLC recently bought the hotel and is investing $10 million to renovate it as a dual brand Best Western Plus and Executive Residency. The new owners have voiced support for the city bringing Spectra on board.

The city will continue owning the convention center and has already earmarked $1.4 million in general obligation bonds to make necessary repairs. Additional improvements are expected in coming years.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall. A work session to discuss Waterloo Regional Airport issues and the Spectra contract is slated for 4 p.m.

