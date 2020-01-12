Waterloo eyes manager for downtown convention center

WATERLOO — An international venue management company is expected to take over operations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider a five-year contract with Spectra Venue Management, based in Philadelphia, to run the downtown city-owned convention center.

Spectra, which also manages the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Xtream Arena in Coralville and Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, was the only company submitting a proposal in October to manage the Waterloo facility.

The company’s proposal stated it operates 344 venues worldwide, including 59 convention centers.

The proposed contract would pay Spectra $10,000 per month to manage the center plus up to $25,000 in annual incentive fees based on a review by a local committee. The company can earn extra payments by exceeding annual revenue projections.

The city will still be responsible for costs related to the center, but Spectra is expected to kick in $350,000 initially for transition expenses, facility improvements and equipment.