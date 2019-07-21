WATERLOO — The city is planning to buy a vacant lot for future development along La Porte Road.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to vote Monday to spend nearly $276,000 in bond funds for a parking lot and vacant volleyball court area south of Cadillac XBC at 650 La Porte Road from Bowlers Group II LLC.
While the city doesn’t have an immediate use for the site, Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said in a memorandum to council members it is located in a newly designated federal “opportunity zone” and sits along a roadway slated for a major reconstruction project.
“The city of Waterloo has dedicated approximately $10 million in federal road dollars over the next several years for the redevelopment of the La Porte Road corridor,” Anderson said. “As a part of that design and redevelopment, it would be advantageous for the city to be able to see some infill development along the corridor.
“This site represents a highly visible and marketable site for new development along this major entryway into the community,” he added.
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson also noted the acquisition will help the existing business that has transformed from the Cadillac Lanes bowling alley into Cadillac XBC, which has laser tag, virtual reality games and an arcade.
The property is located in an area the city is adding to the Crossroads tax-increment financing district as it resets the Crossroads TIF because it has been losing value and not generating income to pay for economic development incentives previously awarded to businesses there.
A third and final reading of the ordinance renewing and enlarging the TIF district is also up for approval.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.