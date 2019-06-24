WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council is exploring a massive overhaul of the way it conducts business.
Council members last week held the first of what’s anticipated to be multiple work sessions to review upgrading and changing Title 1, or the administrative portion, of the city’s code of ordinances.
“It’s where we establish our form of government, the amount of council meetings we have per month, what departments we have in the city, the general functions of those departments,” said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.
“It’s been a very long time since that portion of the code as a whole has been gone through,” she said. “Some of our code sections are still on the books from the ’40s … so I think it’s time we sit down as a council.”
Mayor Quentin Hart established two subcommittees in February 2018 to begin the process. One committee reviewed the council organization, meeting decorum and procedures, while the second looked at the city’s organizational structure, pay rates, performance evaluations and other issues.
The subcommittee’s recommendations included a draft overhaul of Title 1, which will serve as a jumping off point for the upcoming discussions.
Among the draft proposals is a move to cut in half the number of regular council meetings held each year.
The council currently meets on the first four Mondays of each month. The proposed ordinance would have the council meeting only on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Waterloo’s weekly meetings are unusual, according to information on the Iowa League of Cities’ website. Sioux City is the only other city with a top 20 population that holds four meetings a month.
But Councilman Pat Morrissey said he still supports having four monthly meetings, noting cities that meet only twice approve too many items on consent agendas without public discussion.
“I’m totally opposed (to) going to two,” Morrissey said. “I think, especially important (actions), the public has a right to respond or know what we’re saying.”
Other notable proposals in the draft ordinance include:
- Changing the “oral presentations” portion of the council meetings to require residents wishing to speak to sign up in advance and be limited to two minutes. Residents would still be allowed to speak during hearings for three minutes without pre-registering.
- Reversing how votes are counted when a council members abstains from voting on an item without a legitimate conflict of interest. Currently an abstention for something other than a business conflict is counted as a “no” vote in determining whether a measure passes or fails. Those abstentions would be a “yes” vote under the draft.
- Banning cell phone use by council members and staff during meetings.
- Better definitions of the roles of the mayor and council members, including provisions designed to keep council members from trying to direct staff members — they are supposed to be supervised by the mayor and department heads — to undertake certain tasks.
- Including a code of conduct for the city’s elected officials, which would include a censure process for a mayor or council members who break laws or violate important city policies, such as releasing confidential information they receive or using that information for private gain.
- Changes that reflect the current divisions and department structure in the city, including descriptions of each department’s function.
- Requiring a resolution of acceptance to be approved by the council when the city acquires property. An exception would be when the city acquires property through a court order, which would then be received and placed on filed by the council.
