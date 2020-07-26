Waterloo eyes downtown parking changes

WATERLOO — City Council members are expected this week to continue debating whether to allow some free downtown parking.
The council has scheduled a work session for 3:40 p.m. Monday to discuss the issue, which has picked up steam after downtown merchants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic said parking meters keep them at a disadvantage.
Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Dave Boesen last week both indicated they supported allowing a free parking period of one- to two-hours on East Fourth Street and possibly on side streets.
But others raised concerns that allowing free parking would shift the cost burden from parking users onto property taxpayers citywide.
Waterloo received about $500,000 in parking revenue during the 2019 fiscal year, which included $156,000 from meters and another $100,000 in fines. The rest came from daily and monthly parking ramp use.
The city annually attempts to keep the operating budget for downtown parking from requiring a subsidy, although property taxpayers do help support major repairs to the parking ramps.
The city also would need to work with its downtown parking contractor, Republic Parking, on ways to enforce a free time limit to ensure downtown workers or residents don’t take up the available on-street parking.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he was working with Main Street Waterloo on possible “grab and go” zones that would allow people picking up items or food from a downtown business to park free for 15 minutes.
The issue is slated as a work session. Any final decision on parking changes would need to be approved during a regular meeting in the future.
The regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
