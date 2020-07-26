Waterloo eyes downtown parking changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — City Council members are expected this week to continue debating whether to allow some free downtown parking.

The council has scheduled a work session for 3:40 p.m. Monday to discuss the issue, which has picked up steam after downtown merchants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic said parking meters keep them at a disadvantage.

Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Dave Boesen last week both indicated they supported allowing a free parking period of one- to two-hours on East Fourth Street and possibly on side streets.

But others raised concerns that allowing free parking would shift the cost burden from parking users onto property taxpayers citywide.

Waterloo received about $500,000 in parking revenue during the 2019 fiscal year, which included $156,000 from meters and another $100,000 in fines. The rest came from daily and monthly parking ramp use.

The city annually attempts to keep the operating budget for downtown parking from requiring a subsidy, although property taxpayers do help support major repairs to the parking ramps.