WATERLOO — MidAmerican Energy Co. has been asked to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations in the Waterloo Center for the Arts parking lot.
The city has submitted an application seeking one of the “Level 3” charging stations MidAmerican has announced it will begin developing across the state by the end of this year.
City officials want charging stations along the Commercial Street side of the parking lot in front of the arts center, very near the SingleSpeed Brewing Co. parking area.
“They are looking for something that was going to be a dynamic area,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “Being in the downtown area made the most sense.”
Electric vehicle owners could use the charging station while attending events at the nearby arts center, RiverLoop Amphitheater, Young Arena, Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, and other downtown venues.
“We were looking at locations where somebody could be for an hour while they charge their car,” Anderson said. “Somebody could charge their car while eating lunch at SingleSpeed.”
That sounds great to SingleSpeed founder Dave Morgan, whose brewery has embraced renewable energy with solar panels on the roof.
“Not only are we in favor of EV charging stations, we have three (EV or hybrid vehicles) in our existing sales fleet,” Morgan said. “We are EV all day.”
MidAmerican Energy has indicated Waterloo is one of the communities targeted for one of its DC fast-charging sites. But the city’s application potentially could be competing with proposals from others interested in having the public chargers on their property.
Company spokesman Geoff Greenwood said the current plan is to award just one applicant a charging station in Waterloo. Locations are expected to be announced in a few weeks, he added.
MidAmerican Energy announced earlier this month that it planned to build the publicly accessible EV charging stations in 15 communities — creating a network of charging locations within 50 miles of each other — to help jump-start the industry.
The “Level 3” stations generally can charge an electric vehicle in 20 to 45 minutes. Most of the current public stations in Iowa are “Level 2,” which generally require four to six hours to fully charge a depleted battery.
An Iowa Economic Development Authority report released earlier this year indicated there were just 103 publicly available charging stations in Iowa in December. Eighteen of those stations are exclusively for Tesla vehicles, and some were intended only for use by guests of a business, such as hotels.
The Iowa Department of Transportation estimated there were 3,007 electric vehicles in the state at the end of 2018. About one third of those vehicles were all electric, while the rest were plug-in hybrids.
