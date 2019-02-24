WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka is seeking to declare vehicles frequently caught speeding or running red lights as “chronic nuisances.”
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider an ordinance which would create a new ticket and fine for the owners of vehicles racking up three or more traffic camera citations in a 12-month period.
Trelka said the ordinance is designed to make local roadways less dangerous by cracking down on motorists driving recklessly.
The proposal notes the owner of a vehicle cited three times in a year by the automated speed and red light enforcement cameras would receive a municipal infraction ticket carrying a $100 fine for a first offense and $200 fine for repeat offenses.
The fine would jump to $300 if any of the speeding violations were more than 20 mph over the posted limit.
Unlike the automated traffic enforcement camera tickets, which are mailed to vehicle owners and often go unpaid, the chronic nuisance vehicle infractions would be delivered in person by a police officer and would be easier to collect through the court system.
Waterloo began using hand-held and Jeep-mounted automated traffic enforcement cameras more than a year ago, adding more cameras to catch red light signal violations at 13 intersections last November.
Those cameras issue citations and fines to the registered vehicle owners, not necessarily the driver, and do not count against driving records maintained by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
A related ordinance, which would allow police to utilize the red light cameras also to issue speeding citations, is up for a second reading when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.
City Council members previously approve a resolution to earmark revenue from the automated traffic enforcement cameras to future property tax relief.
