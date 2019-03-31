WATERLOO — Waterloo Fire Rescue is asking to hire a private firm to help track inspections of life safety systems in commercial buildings.
City Council members are scheduled Monday to vote on a proposed three-year contract with Brycer LLC to utilize the company’s online process called The Compliance Engine.
Fire officials said the process would help them streamline and be more efficient in the more than 1,900 fire inspections they conduct each year. But it would add a $20 fee for businesses uploading their information to the system.
“One of the most time-consuming items relating to a commercial building are the fire protection systems within that building, the testing and the maintenance of those systems,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.
Private companies conduct the annual inspections of sprinkler, alarm and kitchen hood fire suppression systems at businesses and would upload that information to The Compliance Engine.
The process should ensure those systems are tested before fire inspectors show up at a business and prevent the need for re-inspections.
“We’re not going to be spending time just trying to track down paperwork, trying to verify that it’s current or that the deficiencies have been corrected,” said Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson. “That’s all going to be taken care of for us.”
Ferguson noted cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle use The Compliance Engine, along with 14 Iowa fire departments, including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.
The city would not pay Brycer directly. Firms uploading the inspection reports would pay $20, with $15 going to Brycer and $5 to the city to pay for fire inspection software.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
