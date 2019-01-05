WATERLOO -- The city is looking at plans to add new box seating to Riverfront Stadium this spring.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on a project to replace some of the existing bleacher seating with box seats along the third-base line.
"We've got old stands there that are not in very good shape, that are very rusty," said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. "There seems to be a demand for the private or semi-private party areas."
Cardinal Construction Inc., of Waterloo, appeared to submit the lowest of three proposals when bids were opened Thursday. Cardinal's $80,300 bid was well below the $110,600 architect's estimate.
Cedar Rapids Ball Club Inc., which owns the Waterloo Bucks baseball team and leases the stadium from the city, was expecting to contribute $75,600 to the project under the original estimate.
The city, which owns the stadium, had earmarked $35,000 in general obligation bond funds for the box seats.
Huting said the deadline for completion is May 17 before the Bucks season begins and before the planned Northwoods League all-star game.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Work sessions to discuss the fiscal year 2018 audited financial statements and changes to pawn ordinances are scheduled for 4:40 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. respectively.
