WATERLOO — The city has approved new zoning regulations targeting alcohol sales at a Byron Avenue grocery store.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the third and final reading of a zoning ordinance expanding an alcohol sales overlay district to include the former Byron Hy-Vee grocery store.
The measure also requires future grocery stores opening in overlay districts to have at least 15,000 square feet to sell beer and liquor. Currently, grocery stores of at least 10,000 square feet are exempt from the alcohol sales restriction.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the ordinance change was prompted by the Guddi Mart situation.
Guddi Mart leased the Byron Hy-Vee building earlier this year and applied for beer and liquor licenses over the objections of neighboring home owners. The business is appealing the City Council’s decision to reject the liquor license, with a hearing scheduled before an administrative law judge next week.
The 16-block expansion of the Church Row alcohol overlay district is bounded by Vermont Street and Williston, Kimball and Carolina avenues. Guddi Mart and two adjacent buildings are the only commercially zoned properties in the expansion area.
Guddi Mart’s building is also approximately 12,000 square feet, meaning it would no longer qualify for the grocery store exemption under the new ordinance.
Anderson noted Guddi Mart is “grandfathered in” under the previous zoning rules, so it will not be affected by the new regulations. Should the business close or lose its liquor license for three months or more, the grandfather status would expire.
Council members in 2012 created four overlay districts in the Broadway Street, Logan Avenue, East Fourth Street and Church Row areas. No new limited or non-limited alcohol sales are allowed in those districts except at restaurants or grocery stores meeting the size requirements.
Those overlay districts were adopted in response to neighborhood associations that felt a proliferation of alcohol sales businesses were bringing crime and other problems to their areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.