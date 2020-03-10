Waterloo expands land holdings for southern business park

WATERLOO — The city has now invested more than $5 million to buy up farm land for a new South Waterloo Business Park.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve spending $1.7 million to purchase just over 47 acres of land southeast of the Ansborough Avenue interchange on U.S. Highway 20.

The move is the latest acquisition under a 2010 agreement with L & H Farms, owned by the Hollis family, for the city to buy 191 acres of land for future development. Just 38 more acres remain to be purchased.

Resident David Dreyer voiced the only opposition to the contract during a public hearing for the vote.

He objected to the city spending more than $35,000 per acre to buy property for economic development prospects when it still has hundreds of vacant acres in its other industrial parks.

“It was a bad situation that the city made,” Dreyer said. “That’s a lot of money to … waste.”

But Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he remains confident the land, which is among several state certified sites in the state, will attract a major tenant.