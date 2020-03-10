Waterloo expands land holdings for southern business park

WATERLOO — The city has now invested more than $5 million to buy up farm land for a new South Waterloo Business Park.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve spending $1.7 million to purchase just over 47 acres of land southeast of the Ansborough Avenue interchange on U.S. Highway 20.
The move is the latest acquisition under a 2010 agreement with L & H Farms, owned by the Hollis family, for the city to buy 191 acres of land for future development. Just 38 more acres remain to be purchased.
Resident David Dreyer voiced the only opposition to the contract during a public hearing for the vote.
He objected to the city spending more than $35,000 per acre to buy property for economic development prospects when it still has hundreds of vacant acres in its other industrial parks.
“It was a bad situation that the city made,” Dreyer said. “That’s a lot of money to … waste.”
But Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he remains confident the land, which is among several state certified sites in the state, will attract a major tenant.
“We’ve got three large prospects looking at it right now,” Anderson said. “Any of them would be great. They’re all very big.”
He noted the city just missed a major development at that location in 2013.
“We were second place for Facebook, which is on expansion five in Altoona,” Anderson said. “We were the other site.”
The social media giant is close to completing 3.5 million square feet of building space as part of a nearly $2 billion investment in Altoona just east of Des Moines.
The city is buying the land over a 10-year time period as tax-increment financing revenue becomes available. Essentially, property taxes paid by existing businesses in the San Marnan TIF district are financing the acquisition.
