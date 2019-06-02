WATERLOO -- A local high school government and history teacher is running for a seat on the Waterloo City Council.
Jonathan Grieder, 29, of 2719 Edgemont Ave., has announced his bid for the Ward 2 City Council seat in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Ward 2 covers the southeast quadrant of the city. Current Ward 2 Councilman Bruce Jacobs has not announced whether he will be seeking re-election.
Greider is a young father and has been an educator for the past seven years. That includes four years at Waterloo West High School, where he serves as one of the founding faculty advisers for the Waterloo Youth City Council.
"As a teacher, I talk to a lot of my students who have graduated that are in college," Grieder said. "They want to come home where their family is, where their roots are, but they're not seeing the opportunities that they want here.
"I want Waterloo to be a place people can come back to, now and in the future," he added.
Grieder believes he brings a fresh, working family's perspective to local government and wants to focus on family-friendly policies and planning for the future.
“As a teacher I see the challenges facing our fellow residents every day, especially our young people," he said. "And those problems — whether they are stagnant wages, limited opportunities, the rising cost of childcare, limited city services or outdated infrastructure — need answers."
You have free articles remaining.
He specifically noted concerns that Fire Station No. 6 is not open full time, the library was barely open enough to be accredited, and long deferred maintenance jeopardizes the city's infrastructure.
"The challenges we face should be met by our leaders with compassion and openness, with the honesty to acknowledge our challenges while seeking solutions for the common good," he said. "I’m running because I want to focus on people not politics.”
Grieder is a Council Bluffs natives who fell in love with Waterloo while commuting to his West High job from Dubuque, where his wife was completing graduate school classes. The couple decided to make Waterloo their home.
"I really liked the diversity of the community," he said. "I really liked how friendly people are here."
Grieder said he wants to continue the city's downtown economic revitalization.
“We, however, must also look at the places where the tide isn’t lifting all boats," he said. "We need a plan for what Waterloo will look like in the decades to come, because without carefully planning some will be left behind."
Grieder's campaign is hosting an official kick-off event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 814 La Porte Road. The campaign website is at www.griederforwaterloo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.