WATERLOO — The city is donating some property to help attract a car wash along newly rebuilt University Avenue.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve a contract with a Fargo, N.D., based developer for construction of a new Tommy’s Express Car Wash near the intersection of University and Falls avenues.
PWS Holdings 19 IA already acquired and demolished the former Hardee’s restaurant to make way for the project.
The city is helping the project by selling roadside right-of-way, which was appraised at $66,000, for $1.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the additional land will allow for a better layout and improved parking area for the project.
“We think it would be best served as being in private hands for private development,” he said. “If we were not selling this for this development it would continue to be right-of-way; it would not be used for anything.
“This is good way to get it back on the tax rolls, get a little bit bigger size development out there,” Anderson added.
The city is hoping to attract more development to the University Avenue corridor as it completes a reconstruction and beautification project on the three-mile stretch from downtown to the Cedar Falls city limits.
In other business:
Council members unanimously approved a site plan, lease and development agreement for Osprey Aviation to construct a new 14,300-square-foot, $1.1 million private hangar southeast of the Waterloo Regional Airport
- terminal. The project is getting 20 years of property tax breaks.
- Oaths of office were taken by winners of the November municipal election. Mayor Quentin Hart was sworn in for a third term while Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. was sworn in for a second term. Newcomers Dave Boesen and
Jonathan Grieder took their oaths of office and will replace outgoing councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs this week.
