Waterloo donates land for Black Hawk Street development

WATERLOO — A developer is pushing his investment to $1 million on a formerly rundown block of Black Hawk Street.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with 3 Little Lambs LLC to construct a new commercial building in the street’s 1800 block near the 18th Street Bridge.

Jon Brundrett, a Waterloo firefighter and manager of 3 Little Lambs, said the deal will add a fourth building to the three he’s already built there.

“Black Hawk Street has been a passion of mine I would say for the last five years,” Brundrett said. “We’re looking at within the next 18 months probably to invest right a $1 million on Black Hawk Street, on a street that I think really needed help, needed the love with these infill projects.”

He said his project has already brought four small businesses to the area that were previously located out of town.

The city acquired a blighted house at 1809 Black Hawk St. next to Brundrett’s existing buildings through a court order and plans to demolish it.