Waterloo doctor cited for relationship with patient

WATERLOO – A Waterloo family medicine physician has settled with state officials over allegations he had a relationship with one of his patients in 2019.
Dr. Danny Lewis Jr., 29, entered into an agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and complete a professional boundaries program. As part of the arrangement, Lewis was issued a citation and warning, and his license will be on probation for three to five years with monitoring.
State officials allege Lewis began a sexual relationship with a female patient in September and continued to treat her while in a relationship until November.
The board approved the settlement March 26.
