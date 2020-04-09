You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo doctor cited for relationship with patient
0 comments
top story

Waterloo doctor cited for relationship with patient

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Board of Medicine

Iowa Board of Medicine

WATERLOO – A Waterloo family medicine physician has settled with state officials over allegations he had a relationship with one of his patients in 2019.

Dr. Danny Lewis Jr., 29, entered into an agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and complete a professional boundaries program. As part of the arrangement, Lewis was issued a citation and warning, and his license will be on probation for three to five years with monitoring.

State officials allege Lewis began a sexual relationship with a female patient in September and continued to treat her while in a relationship until November.

The board approved the settlement March 26.



UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News