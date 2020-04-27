Waterloo discusses delaying fees for shuttered businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- City leaders are looking to lessen the fee burden faced by local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo City Council members discussed a resolution Monday to allow businesses shut down by orders from Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold off on paying city fees until they're back in business.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein proposed the measure to give businesses such as bars and hair salons 30 days to pay the fees after the governor allows them to reopen.

"I'm not asking for those fees to be forgiven," Klein said. "I'm simply asking them to just be held in abeyance … that we do not collect the money until 30 days after the governor says those specific businesses can reopen.

"Let's help them in any way we can right now," she added.

Councilman Dave Boesen said he "agrees with the premise" of the proposal but wanted a clearer picture of what businesses would be included and what fees were involved.

Others said the devil was in the details, which need to be clarified before the resolution returns for approval next week.