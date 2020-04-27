You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo discusses delaying fees for shuttered businesses
WATERLOO -- City leaders are looking to lessen the fee burden faced by local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo City Council members discussed a resolution Monday to allow businesses shut down by orders from Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold off on paying city fees until they're back in business.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein proposed the measure to give businesses such as bars and hair salons 30 days to pay the fees after the governor allows them to reopen.

"I'm not asking for those fees to be forgiven," Klein said. "I'm simply asking them to just be held in abeyance … that we do not collect the money until 30 days after the governor says those specific businesses can reopen.

"Let's help them in any way we can right now," she added.

Councilman Dave Boesen said he "agrees with the premise" of the proposal but wanted a clearer picture of what businesses would be included and what fees were involved.

Others said the devil was in the details, which need to be clarified before the resolution returns for approval next week.

"I applaud Councilwoman Klein for the … broad brush approach to this," said Councilman Pat Morrissey. "But when it comes down to a resolution from the council I would expect it to be what exact permits, what inspections, what licenses are we talking about here."

Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he was concerned about the language suspending fee collections for 30 days after the governor allows a business to reopen. He suggested some businesses may want to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance and remain closed even longer for the safety of customers and staff.

"If businesses want to open up when the governor says, that's on them," Grieder said. "If they want to wait until we meet CDC guidelines … I think that we should extend that."

Klein said she preferred to hinge the time limit on the governor's orders, noting it was the governor who shut the businesses down and has the power to reopen them.

"We can't afford to postpone these forever," Klein said. "If we allow every business to make up their own mind this could be stretched out for a long, long time."

Council members also discussed a separate resolution calling on the state to prorate annual liquor license fees for periods when bars and restaurants were forced to close.

"This will alleviate that type of financial strain that there is on these businesses … that need an annual liquor license," said Morrissey, who proposed the resolution.

Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. drew laughs when he asked, "I'm curious as to whether alcohol sales have not increased in a lot of areas."

But he said it was a serious question given that convenience and grocery stores were continuing to sell alcohol while bars and taprooms were closed.

That resolution is also expected to be considered next week.

