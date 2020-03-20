Waterloo declares civil emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

WATERLOO — The coronavirus crisis exposed shortfalls in the city’s legal ability to respond to a pandemic.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to update the city’s ordinance giving broader powers to the mayor during a “civil emergency.”

“We’ve already seen a number of other communities move to this across the state,” said Mayor Quentin Hart, who immediately issued an emergency proclamation as the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic grows.

Several other mayors across the state had declared civil emergencies in their community, but Waterloo’s previous ordinance did not include a public health threat as a reason for declaring a civil emergency.

“We felt it was necessary to broaden the definition of a civil emergency in the city of Waterloo,” said City Clerk Kelley Felchle. “We’ve made some additions to include, obviously, a health crisis, a cyber attack, acts of terrorism, things that fit a little bit more with our modern times.”

The previous ordinance, adopted in 2009 following the record floods in 2008, was designed more for a natural disaster.