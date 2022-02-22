Waterloo debt service levy could stay flat through 2027, but buildings will continue to deteriorate, staff warns

WATERLOO — The tax residents pay for municipal debt service could stay flat if the city issues 40% less in bonds over the next four years, but the cost could be delayed projects, including long-deferred maintenance on city buildings.

Residents could continue to pay $2.9036 on the debt service portion of their property taxes through fiscal year 2027, a good thing for those worried about the tax rate, said Michelle Weidner, chief financial officer for the city of Waterloo.

But that also means the city would be limited to bonding $6 million each year through 2027 instead of the $10 million previously planned for FY2023.

“I have tried and tried to calculate numbers to get us the most debt for the same levy, but I think 6 million might be the most we’re going to be able to do,” Weidner said at a work session of the Waterloo City Council on Monday.

That levy specifically pays for general obligation bonds used for city services. It no longer includes sewer renovations — that funding now comes out of the state’s revolving fund, which doesn’t count toward the city’s debt limit, Weidner said.

It also doesn’t include projects that are paid for with TIF revenue. Weidner said she hopes the Lost Island Theme Park project can exclusively use TIF and other revenue sources so it “does not add at all to our general property tax levy.”

This year, the debt service paid for things like the recent multi-million renovation to the Waterloo Convention Center, as well as building and road maintenance.

“I don’t like the term ‘deferred maintenance,’ but there is some truth to it,” Weidner said. “We really went a lot of years without investing much in our city buildings, and it shows.”

Some money for those needs could come from federal American Rescue Plan funding, though Weidner cautioned she’s now hearing that money might be diverted to programs that require local matching funds, which would further add to the debt service.

“Free money isn’t always necessarily free, and we don’t have any of those opportunities really defined for us yet,” she said.

If the city decided to bond up to $10 million in future years as it’s doing this year, the debt service portion of the levy could rise 38 cents in 2025, 84 cents in 2026 and $1.34 by fiscal year 2027.

That idea was untenable to Councilor Dave Boesen, though he admitted the needs are there.

“A year or two ago, we did a complete survey of what our city buildings’ needs were, and it was in the millions and millions of dollars that we’ve just Band-Aid-ed across, and it’s all just catching up to us, and that’s what’s sad,” he said. “I just don’t think the citizens could ... see that steep of an increase just in debt service levy.”

Councilor Jerome Amos lamented the choice was “either raise the dollars that come in, or lower the services,” a concern echoed in the chamber.

“I’m deeply frustrated ... with our predecessors and their predilection for kicking the can down the road,” said Councilor Jonathan Grieder. “I also lean toward lower rates of bonding if possible, but I also understand that you can only put a Band-Aid on a wound for so long.”

A public hearing on the matter will be held at the March 7 council meeting. Final adoption of the 2023 budget likely will happen March 24.

