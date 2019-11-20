WATERLOO — A contractor has been hired to fix the deflated Cedar River dam, and city officials are hoping the cost doesn’t suck the air out of their budget.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a $388,350 contract with J.F. Brennan Company Inc. of La Crosse, Wis., to repair the downtown rubber bladder dam.
The dam, which was installed in 2009, has been leaking air and was unable to be inflated this summer to enhance upstream boating and river recreation.
The bid price is well above the $105,000 in general obligation bonds estimated for the work. But it was lower than a second bid of $586,405 from Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the final bill may be less than J.F. Brennan Company’s bid price.
“We’re hoping it’s a relatively minor repair to the actual dam itself,” Knutson said. “It’s just that working in the river is expensive.”
The contractor will be using temporary gates to divert the river around the section that isn’t holding air. Parts will be on hand to make the repair once the problem is identified.
Knutson said the leak could be from a hole in the bladder, in the piping located in the dam itself, or from a flexible piece of metal piping from the internal piping to the bladder.
The bid was structured on a worst-case scenario, so the final price could be lower depending on the actual problem.
“We won’t know until we get a contractor in the river and get eyes on it,” Knutson said. “Once they get in there, if they do not do something they are not going to get paid for it.”
Knutson also noted J.F. Brennan Company is an experienced marine contractor and has suggested there may be ways to reduce the overall cost. Those will be discussed in a conference call later this week.
Work is expected to be complete before it gets too cold so the dam can be inflated next spring.
The bladder dam was part of the city’s Riverfront Renaissance plan, which also included river wall repairs, downtown river walks and the RiverLoop Amphitheater.
Rubber bladders across the low-head dam are inflated during summer months to raise metal gates, which boost the upstream river level by 4 feet.
