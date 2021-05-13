Waterloo Councilwoman Sharon Juon will not run for another term due to 'health concerns'

WATERLOO — Waterloo Councilwoman Sharon Juon will not run for another term in November, according to a Thursday statement.

Juon, who was elected in 2017, said she will not campaign again for health reasons. She said she feels Waterloo is “on the brink of achieving great things” but said she does not have “the energy that Waterloo citizens deserve to maintain a front row seat,” according to her written statement.

“While I might not be on the Council to see some of these goals fully implemented, I will be in the background helping push them forward,” Juon wrote in her statement.

She said she made her announcement early to give interested residents enough time to organize their candidacies.

Juon beat incumbent Councilman Tom Lind for an at-large seat. Her victory was a landslide — 4,814 votes to Lind’s 2,188 — and came after she challenged Lind on his stance about downtown development projects. Juon also championed more civility at City Hall.