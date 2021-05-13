Waterloo Councilwoman Sharon Juon will not run for another term due to 'health concerns'

WATERLOO — Waterloo Councilwoman Sharon Juon will not run for another term in November, according to a Thursday statement.
Juon, who was elected in 2017, said she will not campaign again for health reasons. She said she feels Waterloo is “on the brink of achieving great things” but said she does not have “the energy that Waterloo citizens deserve to maintain a front row seat,” according to her written statement.
“While I might not be on the Council to see some of these goals fully implemented, I will be in the background helping push them forward,” Juon wrote in her statement.
She said she made her announcement early to give interested residents enough time to organize their candidacies.
Juon beat incumbent Councilman Tom Lind for an at-large seat. Her victory was a landslide — 4,814 votes to Lind’s 2,188 — and came after she challenged Lind on his stance about downtown development projects. Juon also championed more civility at City Hall.
The councilwoman serves as mayor pro tempore, filling in for Mayor Quentin Hart if he was absent. She recently served as a nonvoting member on the rebranding committee working to replace the Waterloo Police Department logo.
She moved to Waterloo more than four decades ago with her late husband, Dave, and they raised twin daughters. Juon currently lives in the Audubon Park neighborhood, according to the city website. She has two granddaughters.
When Juon first ran for City Council, she drew from 25 years as executive director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, a volunteer group that allowed her to bring together local, state and federal officials on major projects.
She also held executive roles at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, according to the city website. She chaired the National Association of Development Organizations and the Iowa State University Alumni Association. She served on Iowa State University’s board of governors.
Juon chaired the Cedar Valley United Way board and its annual campaign, served as an original member on the Black Hawk County Gaming Association board and the state Vision Iowa board, co-founded and chaired the Leadership Investment for Tomorrow program, chaired the My Waterloo Days festival multiple times and chaired the Exceptional Persons Inc. board.
She has received a variety of service awards, including from the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Iowa, Junior Achievement and Iowa State University, the city website says.
Juon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.