Waterloo Councilwoman Margaret Klein walks entire city as 'wellness check' during COVID-19

One man told her an abandoned east side house was in a dilapidated condition for about 12 years. Klein asked him why he hadn’t been at City Council meetings pounding on the podium. He said he didn’t think he was important enough.

“I whirled around so fast and I said, ‘Now that makes me mad. I was irritated about the house, but now I’m really mad,’” Klein said. “I said, ‘You’re an important person. You’re as important of a person as anyone in this town.’”

Klein’s business card, hung on the fridge at one house, prompted a teenager to call her for a private meeting. She was surprised when the deep-voiced person on the phone — who she invited to her house to talk — turned out to be an 18-year-old resident.

He was concerned about run-down houses, some of which he said hadn’t been fixed since he moved to Waterloo from Mississippi at 7 years old.

“There are good people everywhere, and what makes me angry is that some of them are forced to live in neighborhoods where we have not gotten control of the violence,” Klein said. “There are lovely, dear people stuck in houses where there have been horrifying events and bullets have landed in their siding, and they live day to day in a terror. It’s not right.”