Waterloo Councilwoman Margaret Klein walks entire city as 'wellness check' during COVID-19

WATERLOO — It was a snowy day at the Stokes Manor retirement community when Margaret Klein found herself hugging a glass door.
She embraced the barrier between herself and a Waterloo resident. The resident missed meeting Klein during the councilwoman’s in-person visit the day before, but picked up the business card Klein left at the door. She called Klein — who happened to be in the nearby Highland Park area — and the councilwoman surprised her by showing up while they talked on the phone.
After clutching the door, Klein stepped backward and put her hand over her heart. She promised the woman a coffee when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“There are people who are all alone in this world, and you don’t know who they are or what moment you’re brushing up against them,” said Klein, who represents the 1st Ward. “I put my card that tells who I am — councilperson blah-blah-blah — but it’s really just Margaret Klein. Just Margaret Klein, who thinks we were caught up in a hellish pandemic. In many ways, it was just hell on Earth for some people.”
The first-term councilwoman began her trek walking the entire city 10 months ago, she said. She finished the endeavor last Wednesday. Her goal, which started as a political canvass of her own ward, evolved into a wellness check for residents throughout the city.
“It turned out to be the strangest ministry,” she said.
Her morning trips, which happened most days of the week, would last a few hours. She touched a photo of her late mother and sister, attached to the mirror by her back door, each time before she left. Her many walks left her pictured loved ones with rubbed-off noses.
She asked residents about their coping strategies during COVID-19, their ability to safely see family members, ways they protected themselves from the virus, any needs they had or thoughts on their minds.
Her inquisitive and caring nature often prompted people to open up about their deepest struggles. One woman hurriedly approached Klein, who was walking on the street after leaving her business card at the seemingly empty house. The woman’s husband recently died, she tearfully told Klein, and her children would drop off groceries and wave outside her window. But she missed them.
“She realized that that was necessary, but it still hurts,” Klein said. “I took a half-step toward her and I said, ‘If it weren’t for this stinking, rotten COVID, I would hug you.’ And she said, ‘And I would accept it, too.’”
Documenting battered houses became one of Klein’s self-assigned duties during her walking tour. Several of the houses got approved for demolition at Monday’s City Council meeting.
One man told her an abandoned east side house was in a dilapidated condition for about 12 years. Klein asked him why he hadn’t been at City Council meetings pounding on the podium. He said he didn’t think he was important enough.
“I whirled around so fast and I said, ‘Now that makes me mad. I was irritated about the house, but now I’m really mad,’” Klein said. “I said, ‘You’re an important person. You’re as important of a person as anyone in this town.’”
Klein’s business card, hung on the fridge at one house, prompted a teenager to call her for a private meeting. She was surprised when the deep-voiced person on the phone — who she invited to her house to talk — turned out to be an 18-year-old resident.
He was concerned about run-down houses, some of which he said hadn’t been fixed since he moved to Waterloo from Mississippi at 7 years old.
“There are good people everywhere, and what makes me angry is that some of them are forced to live in neighborhoods where we have not gotten control of the violence,” Klein said. “There are lovely, dear people stuck in houses where there have been horrifying events and bullets have landed in their siding, and they live day to day in a terror. It’s not right.”
Klein would return home and ice her feet. She said she has type-2 diabetes and neuropathy, a nerve condition that causes numbness and pain in one of her legs and feet. Her recent walking tour of Waterloo was the first time she walked the city without falling down — “a God thing” — she said.
Her walking journey isn’t over. Klein said she plans to continue her on-foot journeys throughout the 1st Ward because “it’s time to get back,” she said.