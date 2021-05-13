 Skip to main content
Waterloo Councilwoman Margaret Klein donates pay raise to American Legion
Waterloo Councilwoman Margaret Klein donates pay raise to American Legion

WATERLOO — Councilwoman Margaret Klein’s annual pay raise went to a donation for the local American Legion Post 138, she announced Tuesday.

The mayor and City Council members get pay raises each year — a practice Klein said she previously tried to stop, but was told she could not. She said the elected officials “should not get pay increases while your taxes keep going up.”

Her recent $315 donation follows past donations of her pay raises to the Waterloo Public Library and Cedar Valley Hospice, she said.

