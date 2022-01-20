Waterloo councilor calls for gun violence task force after Jan. 8 homicide

WATERLOO -- A City Council member is calling for a new task force focused on solutions to gun violence after a young man was shot to death in a parking lot earlier this month.

Ward 2 Councilor Jonathan Grieder called the death of Courtney Harris, 18, a "tragedy" that he noted "overwhelmingly" affected "young African Americans, particularly men."

"We can all agree that no person in our community should die of gun violence," Grieder said during the council comments portion of Tuesday's City Council meeting. "But that is happening, and something must be done."

Harris was sitting in his car in the parking lot of Prime Mart on Broadway Street shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 8 when he was shot multiple times, according to Waterloo Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

It is the city's first homicide of 2022. Waterloo Police recorded four homicides in 2021.

The number of those killed each year tends to vary: There were nine homicides in 2020, two in 2019, seven in 2018, six in 2017, three in 2016, five in 2015 and six in 2014, according to Courier archives.

Many years, Waterloo's rate is a bit higher than the U.S. homicide rate, which has bounced between four and six homicides per 100,000 people for the last couple of decades, according to the FBI. Waterloo's population was 67,314 as of the 2020 census.

Some victims were specifically targeted, while others were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Some were killed by members of rival groups or gangs. Others were victims of domestic abuse.

"The paths that lead to the end of each of these lives is not simple," Grieder said.

He put such violence squarely on the shoulders of "systemic failures" like poverty, racism and a lack of opportunities.

"This is a failure of many systems, including a failure of this city government to address the issue," he said.

Grieder said that in upcoming council sessions he would introduce a resolution outlining a new task force charged with finding solutions, both "small and short-term" and "long and systemic," all "aimed at the pernicious heart of despair that stalks our community."

He said the task force should consist of people like teachers, law enforcement, religious leaders and others "with specialized knowledge on violence in our community."

"There are no simple solutions," Grieder acknowledged. "But by asking the best minds and hearts of our community for their input, we can begin laying the foundations for a better future for all who live in Waterloo, regardless of where they live."

It's not the first task force the city has implemented.

In December 2020, Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced a task force made up of police officers, firefighters, code enforcement and even the health department to crack down on illegal after-hours private clubs in the city, three of which had been the scene of shootings that year.

In April 2015, after a 4-year-old was struck and injured by a stray bullet shot inside his home on Mulberry Street, thousands of people joined a new Facebook group called Taking Back Waterloo, organizing marches and community events to bring attention to gun violence. The group no longer appears to be active.

Ward 4 Councilor Jerome Amos indicated he would vote for such a task force.

"I fully support what (Grieder) is attempting to do, and I will lend myself to whatever is necessary to bring his endeavor forward," Amos said.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.