Waterloo councilman talks free downtown parking

WATERLOO — A councilman broached the idea of removing downtown parking meters during a discussion about replacing parking ramp equipment.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a $186,145 contract with Park-Inc. of Des Moines to provide and install a new parking control and payment collection system at the west side parking ramp.
Councilman Pat Morrissey cast the lone dissenting vote after suggesting the city should hold off on expenses for the parking system pending a conversation about free on-street parking.
“I think there needs to be a discussion about it given the downtown merchants’ desire … to have parking meters removed to enhance downtown business,” Morrissey said. “I’m reluctant to go ahead and vote on something when we haven’t even had a conversation about those possibilities.”
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner and Mayor Quentin Hart both noted the equipment to collect payments for the parking ramp was a separate conversation from the on-street metered stalls.
Weidner pointed out the city already was looking for ways to enhance revenue to balance next year’s budget.
“I know no one likes meters and we’d like parking to be free,” Weidner said. “But based on the budget work session earlier that may not be feasible.”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city is hoping the new parking system will be more efficient and reduce breakdowns that cost the parking fund revenue.
“There are some problems with the current parking systems in the ramp, so this is a replacement system,” Anderson said.
The Park-Inc. contract was actually about $30,000 more expensive than a second proposal. But Anderson said city staff reviewing the proposals preferred the Park-Inc. system, which was also recently installed at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
The city is paying for the contract with general obligation bonds.