Waterloo councilman talks free downtown parking

WATERLOO — A councilman broached the idea of removing downtown parking meters during a discussion about replacing parking ramp equipment.

Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a $186,145 contract with Park-Inc. of Des Moines to provide and install a new parking control and payment collection system at the west side parking ramp.

Councilman Pat Morrissey cast the lone dissenting vote after suggesting the city should hold off on expenses for the parking system pending a conversation about free on-street parking.

“I think there needs to be a discussion about it given the downtown merchants’ desire … to have parking meters removed to enhance downtown business,” Morrissey said. “I’m reluctant to go ahead and vote on something when we haven’t even had a conversation about those possibilities.”

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner and Mayor Quentin Hart both noted the equipment to collect payments for the parking ramp was a separate conversation from the on-street metered stalls.

Weidner pointed out the city already was looking for ways to enhance revenue to balance next year’s budget.