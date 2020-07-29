Waterloo councilman calls for public mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Councilman Jonathan Grieder is calling for a face mask mandate in Waterloo to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Grieder said he will present a proposal to the full City Council on Monday asking members to adopt a requirement for people to wear masks in public places throughout the city.

He said not enough has been done to stop the virus, which causes COVID-19 infections, and pointed to research from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and other sources showing masks will help.

“We have lost 150,000-plus Americans to COVID-19, which has only been in the United States since the beginning of February, based on current scientific data,” Grieder said. “In addition, over the weekend, we passed a grim milestone here in Iowa, with over 800 Iowans dead, which is faster than what modeling showed we would be at at this point in the year.

“I think I speak for a lot of people that we have not received the support that we need from state-level government or from the federal government on taking this issue seriously so that we can get back to a sense of normalcy, so that our businesses can open quickly, so that our children can go back to school and learn, so that we can combat this virus in a way that will allow us to engage in economic activity.”