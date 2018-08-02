WATERLOO -- Councilman Pat Morrissey is calling for stricter zoning rules governing fireworks stands in the wake of a federal court ruling.
A decision from the U.S. District Court's Southern District in Des Moines last month found cities are allowed under state law to adopt zoning ordinances limiting where fireworks can be sold.
"With that ruling I would hope that we could get started as soon as possible in developing language through the planning and zoning commission to restrict sales just to industrial areas," Morrissey said this week. "I ask that get started as soon as possible."
City Council members had voted last December to ban consumer fireworks use and force stores and temporary fireworks stands to be in "M-1" and "M-2" industrial zones.
That prompted Bellino Fireworks Inc., of Nebraska, to threaten legal action against the city. Bellino had already filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming similar restrictions adopted in Ankeny, Boone, Johnston and Pleasant Hill were illegal.
Crossroads Fireworks, which operates from a commercially zoned building at 2019 Crossroads Blvd., also indicated the store may seek compensation for losses if the city shut the business down.
Following a closed-door session to discuss legal strategy, Waterloo council members voted June 4 to allow fireworks stands and stores in all commercial zones.
Morrissey and Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. voted against the change after voicing concerns about the wide number of commercial properties located throughout the city, many very close to occupied homes.
U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger ruled July 19 against Bellino and supported the four central Iowa cities' zoning and permit requirements for fireworks dealers.
"The cities' ordinances currently in effect are not preempted by state law," she said in the ruling, which also dismissed an injunction that had prevented those cities from enforcing their rules.
Nothing in Ebinger's decision addressed the issue raised by Crossroads Fireworks, namely whether it would be entitled to compensation of the city changed the zoning law after in invested in a previously legal location.
Retailers like Crossroads Fireworks, which operates from a permanent building, can sell fireworks from June 1 to July 8 and from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. Temporary fireworks stands can sell from June 13 to July 8.
It remains illegal to discharge fireworks in the Waterloo city limits.
