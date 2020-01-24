Waterloo councilman calls for climate action

WATERLOO — Newly elected City Councilman Jonathan Grieder is calling on the city to slash its carbon footprint and prepare for the impact of climate change.

“One of the biggest issues that will face my generation, that will face my daughter’s generation, that will face my grandchildren’s generation is the very real threat of global climate change,” Grieder said.

“I’m certainly not suggesting that we are going to solve it by ourselves,” he said. “However, like any problem, if we are not going to lift our load it won’t get solved.”

Grieder is asking the City Council to declare a climate crisis and develop an action plan laying out steps to reduce Waterloo’s emissions of gases contributing to a rise in global temperatures.

The 29-year-old who took office Jan. 1 is one of the youngest persons to serve on the council and said members of his generation have expressed disappointment in local government’s failure to tackle the climate crisis.

His proposed resolution calls for the city to target a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050.