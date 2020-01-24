Waterloo councilman calls for climate action

WATERLOO — Newly elected City Councilman Jonathan Grieder is calling on the city to slash its carbon footprint and prepare for the impact of climate change.
“One of the biggest issues that will face my generation, that will face my daughter’s generation, that will face my grandchildren’s generation is the very real threat of global climate change,” Grieder said.
“I’m certainly not suggesting that we are going to solve it by ourselves,” he said. “However, like any problem, if we are not going to lift our load it won’t get solved.”
Grieder is asking the City Council to declare a climate crisis and develop an action plan laying out steps to reduce Waterloo’s emissions of gases contributing to a rise in global temperatures.
The 29-year-old who took office Jan. 1 is one of the youngest persons to serve on the council and said members of his generation have expressed disappointment in local government’s failure to tackle the climate crisis.
His proposed resolution calls for the city to target a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050.
It calls on the the mayor to appoint a committee of city employees, private individuals and other stakeholders to devise a climate action plan to meet those targets. That plan would be presented for public comments and council approval within six months.
Iowa City adopted a similar plan recently and neighboring Cedar Falls is also working on a climate action plan.
Iowa City’s plan includes policies and programs to increase energy efficiency in homes, businesses and public buildings; pushing renewable energy and community solar projects; boosting the use of mass transit systems, electric and alternative fuel vehicles; compact development that encourages bicycle and pedestrian options; waste reduction and recycling programs; and expanding access to local, healthy foods.
You have free articles remaining.
A climate change debate broke out between Grieder and Councilwoman Margaret Klein during a work session Tuesday when Klein said “the debate is still out” on climate science.
“There are scientists, well-known and respected scientists, that feel that the tipping into scare tactics have gone to far,” Klein said. “There still are some parts of your argument that are being hotly debated.”
Grieder countered that 97 percent of the scientific community agrees the human race is accelerating global warming that will have a negative impact on the planet as temperatures continue to rise.
His proposed climate crisis resolution cites United Nations studies showing a failure to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius could eliminate half the planet’s species, render areas of the earth uninhabitable due to heat, cause flooding and deserts forcing a billion people to move, and cause the collapse of farming, food and clean water systems.
While Iowa is not projected to bear the worst impact of global climate change, Grieder pointed to the 500-year Cedar River floods of 2008 and 2016 as examples of the types of severe weather issues that could become worse and more frequent.
Grieder acknowledged implementing a climate action plan carries high costs.
“To do some of the lower level stuff — transitioning energy usage, finding ways to make buildings more efficient — we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said. “In order to do some of the big stuff, like dramatically changing the way in which we utilize vehicles, the way in which we design the city, the way we look at housing … it will cost millions of dollars.”
But he said those costs would be spread out over years and suggested they pale in comparison to the bills the city and its residents would face if global warming continues unchecked.
Staffer Tim Jamison’s memorable 2019 stories:
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…