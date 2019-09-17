{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Bruce Jacobs will not seek a second City Council term.

Jacobs, who is serving his fourth year as the Ward 2 council representative, said Monday that he is not running in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

"I'm going to move along," he said. "I think I've accomplished a lot, and I'm going to let someone else take a turn."

A banker at Great Western Bank, Jacobs was elected to represent the southeastern portion of the city in 2015, defeating longtime factory worker Robbie Hadaway in his first bid for elected office.

Jacobs has been a staunch supporter of lowering the city's property tax rate over the years, was an opponent of allowing legalized fireworks use in the city, and has opposed new regulations on local businesses such as a ban the box hiring ordinance and requiring upgraded security cameras in retail establishments.

Teacher Jonathan Grieder has already filed nomination papers to run for the Ward 2 City Council seat. No other candidate has announced their bid for the seat to date.

The ballot for this year's municipal election in Waterloo is looking thin ahead of Thursday's deadline to file nomination papers.

Neither Mayor Quentin Hart nor Ward 4 Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. had any opposition yet in their re-election bids.

The only contested race so far is for an at-large council seat, where three-term incumbent Steve Schmitt will square off against retired firefighter Dave Boesen.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

