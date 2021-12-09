Waterloo council will vote on Klein censure Thursday

WATERLOO -- An outgoing council member who was accused of nine violations of city code has been found to have violated five of them, according to an attorney hired by the city.

The Waterloo City Council will vote on whether to censure Ward 1 Councilor Margaret Klein -- whose term on council is ending this month -- at a special session 5 p.m. today.

Kristine Stone, an attorney with Ahlers and Cooney of Des Moines, noted in a report to city attorney Martin Petersen that she reviewed nine allegations formally brought by Ward 3 Councilor Pat Morrissey against Klein.

Morrissey brought the allegations to light in a public Waterloo City Council meeting the night before the city election, in which Klein was challenging Mayor Quentin Hart for his seat.

Stone's report was delivered to Petersen on Dec. 1, and Ward 1 Councilor Sharon Juon -- who, as mayor pro tem, was charged with setting the special session on censure -- also sent the report to the full council on that date. But the report wasn't uploaded to the city's website until Wednesday.

In it, Stone details each of Morrissey's nine allegations against Klein, and whether they violated city code or city policies.

Five of the allegations were found to have violated either city code or policies, four of which were found only to have violated the city's 2017 strategic plan -- specifically by "damaging the image and reputation of Waterloo." In her report, Stone noted she considered the city's strategic plan, because it was adopted by resolution, to be "a statement of city council policy."

Those four allegations were Klein's comments about "the city dumping raw sewage in the river," the griffin rebranding committee being "rigged," a dust-up over mistaken wording on a Mayor's Fun Run t-shirt, and accusing Hart of appointing "sexual predators to police advisory boards."

One allegation -- that she made false statements about All-In Grocers' developers "fooling" the council -- was found to violate city code prohibiting council members from making personal attacks in a city council meeting.

Four other allegations, including ones relating to the "dark room with Morrissey and a knife" and whether the mayor and human resources director engaged in "improprieties in business dealings," were not found to have violated city code or policies.

Klein was not immediately available Wednesday for comment. The vote will need a supermajority, or five members voting to censure, to pass.

Waterloo is the only city in Iowa with a formal censure process, enshrining it in law last December. A censure vote would not affect Klein’s seat or her voting capability, but would signal the group’s formal disapproval of her conduct.

