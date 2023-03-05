WATERLOO — A potential ban on conversion therapy will have its second reading Monday by the City Council.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

After more than an hour of discussion at the Feb. 20 council meeting, the proposed ordinance passed 5-1 with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it. All six councilmembers voted against suspending the rules to waive the second and third readings, allowing chances for future discussion.

The ordinance, introduced by Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, would outlaw the practice of attempting to change someone’s sexual or gender identity in Waterloo.

The proposal states the city would enforce a ban on conversion therapy through the city attorney’s office. The city attorney would mail any medical or mental health professional who is in violation a written notice to immediately cease and desist. If the health professional doesn’t immediately comply, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

In other business before the council:

Four public hearings will be held to deal with the issuance of General Obligation bonds for essential and general corporate purchases. Council documents state the city is planning to sell the bonds for “a number of purposes” this spring. One hearing is in regards to $4.7 million for essential corporate purposes and three will be for a total of $2.1 million for general corporate purposes.

Approval of a proposed $1.78 million allocation plan for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program’s American Rescue Plan funds. A public hearing will be held on the plan, submitted by the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Consortium for HOME-ARP to help individuals or families who are experiencing homelessness or the risk of homelessness. The strategic plan details how these people would be assisted by providing affordable housing, rental assistance, supportive services and non-congregate shelter.

A $164,500 contract award to K&W Electric of Cedar Falls for a closed-circuit TV project at the Waterloo Regional Airport airline passenger terminal building. A public hearing on bids received will be held prior to action on the contract. A planned public hearing on bids for a heating, ventilating and air conditioning project at the terminal was canceled because no bids were received.

The $210,000 sale and conveyance of a home located at 514 Johnson St. to Dieu Israel Kabangu, following a public hearing, with up to $11,000 in closing costs paid for by the city. This property would be the fourth home that Waterloo partnered with Hawkeye Community College to build through its sustainable construction and design program. The home would be completed by students this spring.

Approval of an application to the Iowa Grade Crossing Surface Repair Fund along with the Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad for the Rainbow Drive railroad crossing surface repair project.

Approval of Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Inc., requests for the preliminary plat in the San Marnan Business Park, located west of 4041 Hurst Drive, and the final plat of the business park’s First Addition.